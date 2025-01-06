‘Generation Barney’ why we love to hate this purple dinosaur
Why do we revisit the things we loved as kids? What’s the lasting power of our favorite TV shows and movies? A new podcast from Connecticut Public looks for answers in a big, purple dinosaur. It’s called Generation Barney.
This hour, we listen to episode 3 of the podcast – “Love 2 Hate.”
And later, we’re joined by an expert in anti-fandom, Emily Contois, who explains why people connect over shared hatred.
GUESTS:
- Emily Contois, Media studies professor and faculty in residence, University of Tulsa
