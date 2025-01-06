© 2025 Connecticut Public

‘Generation Barney’ why we love to hate this purple dinosaur

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published January 6, 2025 at 7:15 AM EST
Why do we revisit the things we loved as kids? What’s the lasting power of our favorite TV shows and movies? A new podcast from Connecticut Public looks for answers in a big, purple dinosaur. It’s called Generation Barney.

This hour, we listen to episode 3 of the podcast – “Love 2 Hate.”

And later, we’re joined by an expert in anti-fandom, Emily Contois, who explains why people connect over shared hatred.

GUESTS:

  • Emily Contois, Media studies professor and faculty in residence, University of Tulsa

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Where We Live
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen