‘Generation Barney’ looks into how toys drive children's television

Back in the 90s, Barney the purple dinosaur was everywhere, including in our living rooms. If you were a kid or a parent back then, chances are good that you had a stuffed Barney lying around your home.

This hour, we listen to “Purple Capitalism," an episode of Connecticut Public’s new podcast, " Generation Barney ."

Later, we’re joined by an expert in toy studies, Meredith Bak, who explains why merchandise played a big role in the TV show’s success.

GUESTS:



Meredith Bak , Associate Professor of Childhood Studies, Rutgers University – Camden

