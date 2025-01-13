© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

‘Generation Barney’ looks into how toys drive children's television

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published January 13, 2025 at 7:15 AM EST
Still from Generation Barney Connecticut Public, Barney plush in Studio A, Hartford Connecticut.
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Still from Generation Barney Connecticut Public video promo. Barney plush in Studio A, Hartford, Connecticut.

Back in the 90s, Barney the purple dinosaur was everywhere, including in our living rooms. If you were a kid or a parent back then, chances are good that you had a stuffed Barney lying around your home.

This hour, we listen to “Purple Capitalism," an episode of Connecticut Public’s new podcast, "Generation Barney."

Later, we’re joined by an expert in toy studies, Meredith Bak, who explains why merchandise played a big role in the TV show’s success.

GUESTS:

  • Meredith Bak, Associate Professor of Childhood Studies, Rutgers University – Camden

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.<br/>
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen