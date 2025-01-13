‘Generation Barney’ looks into how toys drive children's television
Back in the 90s, Barney the purple dinosaur was everywhere, including in our living rooms. If you were a kid or a parent back then, chances are good that you had a stuffed Barney lying around your home.
This hour, we listen to “Purple Capitalism," an episode of Connecticut Public’s new podcast, "Generation Barney."
Later, we’re joined by an expert in toy studies, Meredith Bak, who explains why merchandise played a big role in the TV show’s success.
GUESTS:
- Meredith Bak, Associate Professor of Childhood Studies, Rutgers University – Camden
