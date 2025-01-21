© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Connecticut immigration experts weigh in on the next Trump presidency

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published January 21, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally in the basement ballroom of The Margate Resort on January 22, 2024 in Laconia, New Hampshire. Trump is rallying supporters the day before New Hampshire voters will weigh in on the Republican nominating race with the first-in-the-nation primary.
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images
President Donald Trump was sworn in yesterday.

On the campaign trail, he promised to sign several executive orders once he took office, including sweeping changes to immigration laws.

This hour, we’ll break down what we’ve seen so far, and what executive orders we could expect in the weeks to come. Later, we hear from immigration experts in our state, to learn how Connecticut residents could be affected.

Do you, or a loved one, have questions about your rights as immigrants?

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
