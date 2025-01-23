Connecticut educators prepare for funding cuts, and visits from immigration authorities

On the campaign trail, President Donald Trump promised to shut down the U.S. Department of Education. But can he actually eliminate the federal agency? And if not, how else could he overhaul it?

This hour, we hear from educators about the potential ripple effects in Connecticut, including funding cuts.

Teachers are not only preparing for that, but also potential visits from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. This week, the Trump administration threw out policies limiting where arrests can take place.

Are you a student, parent, or teacher? What are your thoughts on Trump’s promise?

Mark Lieberman: School Finance Reporter for Education Week

Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez: Superintendent of Hartford Public Schools

Joslyn DeLancey: Vice President of Connecticut Education Association and President of Connecticut Education Foundation

Alex Putterman: Reporter for Connecticut Insider