Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Connecticut educators prepare for funding cuts, and visits from immigration authorities

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published January 23, 2025 at 6:00 AM EST
Rebecca Mickelson, who teaches art at an early childhood school in New Haven, holds a sign in support of students and teachers during a march through the streets of New Haven. Protesters called for more funding for public schools across the state, which they say are facing dire staffing shortages.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Rebecca Mickelson, who teaches art at an early childhood school in New Haven, holds a sign in support of students and teachers during a march through the streets of New Haven. Protesters called for more funding for public schools across the state, which they say are facing dire staffing shortages.

On the campaign trail, President Donald Trump promised to shut down the U.S. Department of Education. But can he actually eliminate the federal agency? And if not, how else could he overhaul it?

This hour, we hear from educators about the potential ripple effects in Connecticut, including funding cuts.

Teachers are not only preparing for that, but also potential visits from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. This week, the Trump administration threw out policies limiting where arrests can take place.

Are you a student, parent, or teacher? What are your thoughts on Trump’s promise?

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live.
