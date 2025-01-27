© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

What we can learn by embracing our inner scientist

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published January 27, 2025 at 8:00 AM EST
FILE: Independent Day School 3rd grade students take their three drops from the just tapped maple tree while classmates Lyla DeTuccio and Abigail Galletta sing and dance to a song made by the students for the process of what helps make sap, “photosynthesis” in Middlefield, Connecticut February 26, 2024.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Independent Day School 3rd grade students take their three drops from the just tapped maple tree while classmates Lyla DeTuccio and Abigail Galletta sing and dance to a song made by the students for the process of what helps make sap, “photosynthesis” in Middlefield, Connecticut February 26, 2024.

This hour, Flora Lichtman, the new host of NPR’s Science Friday, and Connecticut educators join us to explore the powerful connection between curiosity, science, and education.

Our guests will share insights on how embracing curiosity can help you tap into your inner scientist.

We'll also discuss the latest exhibits at the Connecticut Science Center, the growing trend known as "forest kindergarten," and why we should all be following NASA’s latest endeavors.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.<br/>
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen