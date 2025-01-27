What we can learn by embracing our inner scientist

This hour, Flora Lichtman, the new host of NPR’s Science Friday, and Connecticut educators join us to explore the powerful connection between curiosity, science, and education.

Our guests will share insights on how embracing curiosity can help you tap into your inner scientist.

We'll also discuss the latest exhibits at the Connecticut Science Center, the growing trend known as "forest kindergarten," and why we should all be following NASA’s latest endeavors.

