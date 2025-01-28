© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live
Where We Live

A Connecticut view on the future of public health under the Trump administration

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published January 28, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
The logo of the WHO is seen on panel in front of the headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) on January 23, 2025 in Geneva, Switzerland. U.S. President Donald Trump has announced he will seek to withdraw the U.S. from the WHO, claiming the U.S. pays disproportionately too much into the institution. The WHO, which is a part of the United Nations and has 194 member states, is the world's biggest intergovernmental organization tasked with public health. It plays an especially crucial role in coordinating and implementing responses to outbreaks of epidemic diseases.
Robert Hradil
/
Getty Images
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO), and has started putting restrictions on the National Institute of Health (NIH).

Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani joins us to talk about the impact these changes might have on public health locally.﻿

We’ll also hear from Dr. Albert Ko, Professor of Epidemiology at Yale University, and member of research and development task forces at the W.H.O.

Do you have a question about healthcare and public health in our state?

GUESTS:

  • Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani
  • Dr. Albert Ko: A physician and Epidemiologist at the Yale School of Public Health, and a a member of the WHO R&D Taskforce for Zika Virus and R&D Blueprint Working Group
  • Sujata Srinivasan: Senior Health Reporter for Connecticut Public

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
