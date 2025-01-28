A Connecticut view on the future of public health under the Trump administration

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO) , and has started putting restrictions on the National Institute of Health (NIH).

Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani joins us to talk about the impact these changes might have on public health locally.﻿

We’ll also hear from Dr. Albert Ko, Professor of Epidemiology at Yale University, and member of research and development task forces at the W.H.O.

Do you have a question about healthcare and public health in our state?

GUESTS:



Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani

Dr. Albert Ko: A physician and Epidemiologist at the Yale School of Public Health, and a a member of the WHO R&D Taskforce for Zika Virus and R&D Blueprint Working Group

Sujata Srinivasan: Senior Health Reporter for Connecticut Public