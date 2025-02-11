© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live
Where We Live

Indie rock has a home in Connecticut

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published February 11, 2025 at 7:31 AM EST
If you’ve been listening to Where We Live for awhile, you probably are pretty familiar with our theme song.

But today, we introduce a new theme and hear from the band behind it. We’ll also hear from members of the indie rock community here in Connecticut.

In the age of big sell out tours and stadium concerts, Connecticut bands are making their mark locally, establishing loyal fan bases and building community.

Got a favorite local act? We want to hear from you.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live.
