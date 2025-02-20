© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

CT State Comptroller Sean Scanlon talks audits, the state budget, and financial litearcy

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published February 20, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Comptroller Sean Scanlon as Lawmakers gather at the Capitol Building in Hartford for the first day of the legislative session on January 8, 2025.

In addition to handling all official state records, the Connecticut state comptroller acts as the official state financial watchdog.

From a major audit of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities, and responding to unpredictable federal funding freezes, this office is having a very busy fiscal year.

Today, Comptroller Scanlon joins us in the studio. We hear about Connecticut’s current fiscal state and this office’s priorities for the coming next fiscal year.

Got a question about state finances or how this office operates? Join the conversation.

GUESTS:

  • Connecticut State Comptroller Sean Scanlon
  • Keith Phaneuf: Connecticut Mirror state budget reporter

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen