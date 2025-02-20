CT State Comptroller Sean Scanlon talks audits, the state budget, and financial litearcy
In addition to handling all official state records, the Connecticut state comptroller acts as the official state financial watchdog.
From a major audit of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities, and responding to unpredictable federal funding freezes, this office is having a very busy fiscal year.
Today, Comptroller Scanlon joins us in the studio. We hear about Connecticut’s current fiscal state and this office’s priorities for the coming next fiscal year.
Got a question about state finances or how this office operates? Join the conversation.
GUESTS:
- Connecticut State Comptroller Sean Scanlon
- Keith Phaneuf: Connecticut Mirror state budget reporter
