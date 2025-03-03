Why do we love K-Dramas? They help us heal, therapist says
Korean Dramas, or “K-Dramas,” are gaining popularity internationally. Netflix recently poured billions of dollars into Korean content to meet the rising demand.
So what sets K-Dramas apart from other TV genres? And why do viewers say that watching K-Dramas has helped them heal, grieve, and even feel less lonely?
This hour, we’re joined by Jeanie Y. Chang, licensed marriage and family therapist and author of “How K-Dramas Can Transform Your Life: Powerful Lessons on Belongingness, Healing, and Mental Health.”
And later, we hear from members of a local K-Drama meetup group, whose shared passion for K-Dramas has taken them all over the globe.
New to K-Drama's? Here's our top five to get you started ....
GUESTS:
- Jeanie Y. Chang: Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and author of “How K-Dramas Can Transform Your Life: Powerful Lessons on Belongingness, Healing, and Mental Health“
- Sheena Williams: Organizer of the South Windsor K-Drama Meetup Group
- Evelyn Angry-Smith: Founder and co-organizer of the South Windsor K-Drama Meetup Group
