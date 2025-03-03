© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Why do we love K-Dramas? They help us heal, therapist says

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published March 3, 2025 at 7:15 AM EST
Actor Hyun-Bin, actress Son Ye-Jin, Seo Ji-Hye, and actor Kim Jung-Hyun during a press conference of tvN drama 'Crashing Landing On You' on December 09, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea.
THE FACT
/
ImaZinS Editorial
Actor Hyun-Bin, actress Son Ye-Jin, Seo Ji-Hye, and actor Kim Jung-Hyun during a press conference of tvN drama 'Crashing Landing On You' on December 09, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea.

Korean Dramas, or “K-Dramas,” are gaining popularity internationally. Netflix recently poured billions of dollars into Korean content to meet the rising demand.

So what sets K-Dramas apart from other TV genres? And why do viewers say that watching K-Dramas has helped them heal, grieve, and even feel less lonely?

This hour, we’re joined by Jeanie Y. Chang, licensed marriage and family therapist and author of “How K-Dramas Can Transform Your Life: Powerful Lessons on Belongingness, Healing, and Mental Health.”

And later, we hear from members of a local K-Drama meetup group, whose shared passion for K-Dramas has taken them all over the globe.

New to K-Drama's? Here's our top five to get you started ....

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, SpotifyGoogle PodcastsAmazon MusicTuneInListen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.<br/>
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen