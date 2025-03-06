Making Connecticut parks, forests and trails accessible to everyone

The National Park Service is gearing up for its busiest season of the year, with a smaller staff to assist visitors. The National Park Service has laid off over 1000 employees.

Here in Connecticut demand for outdoor recreation has grown exponentially. There was a 75% increase in state park visitors in 2022.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (CT DEEP) is working to make parks accessible to everyone. Last year, they launched all-terrain wheelchairs at five Connecticut State Parks and Forests. We’ll hear more about that later.

Today we hear about this effort and others making the outdoors more accessible for people with disabilities.

GUESTS:



Kevin Harkins: Vice President of the Southeast Community Center of the Blind

Vice President of the Southeast Community Center of the Blind Lisa Friedman: reporter covering climate policy and politics for the New York Times

reporter covering climate policy and politics for the New York Times Mason Trumble: Deputy Commissioner at Connecticut Department of Energy and Environment Protection (CT DEEP)

Deputy Commissioner at Connecticut Department of Energy and Environment Protection (CT DEEP) Akiebia Hicks: Project Manager for the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection