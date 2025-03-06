© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Making Connecticut parks, forests and trails accessible to everyone

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published March 6, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection held a Demo Day at Dinosaur State Park on September 23, 2024, for DEEP Staff and interested stakeholders to learn about the wheelchairs and get trained on how to operate them. Among the agency partners and stakeholders in attendance were the CT Office for Disability and Accessibility Services (ODAS), the CT Department of Social Services, Summit Adaptive, and Gaylord Adaptive Sports.
Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection
The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection held a Demo Day at Dinosaur State Park on September 23, 2024, for DEEP Staff and interested stakeholders to learn about the wheelchairs and get trained on how to operate them. Among the agency partners and stakeholders in attendance were the CT Office for Disability and Accessibility Services (ODAS), the CT Department of Social Services, Summit Adaptive, and Gaylord Adaptive Sports.

The National Park Service is gearing up for its busiest season of the year, with a smaller staff to assist visitors. The National Park Service has laid off over 1000 employees.

Here in Connecticut demand for outdoor recreation has grown exponentially. There was a 75% increase in state park visitors in 2022.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (CT DEEP) is working to make parks accessible to everyone. Last year, they launched all-terrain wheelchairs at five Connecticut State Parks and Forests. We’ll hear more about that later.

Today we hear about this effort and others making the outdoors more accessible for people with disabilities.

GUESTS:

  • Kevin Harkins: Vice President of the Southeast Community Center of the Blind
  • Lisa Friedman: reporter covering climate policy and politics for the New York Times
  • Mason Trumble: Deputy Commissioner at Connecticut Department of Energy and Environment Protection (CT DEEP)
  • Akiebia Hicks: Project Manager for the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen