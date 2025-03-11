© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live
Where We Live

How we remember the COVID-19 pandemic

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published March 11, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Medical mask sculpture with symbolic cranes entitled "Hope" by Helen Draves installed Summer 2023 in Riverside Park New York City reflects on the Covid-19 pandemic and symbolizes hope and healing.
Deb Cohn-Orbach
/
UCG / Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Medical mask sculpture with symbolic cranes entitled "Hope" by Helen Draves installed Summer 2023 in Riverside Park New York City reflects on the Covid-19 pandemic and symbolizes hope and healing.

Five years ago today, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. Since then, there have been over a million COVID-19 deaths in the United States alone.

It can be challenging to recall a time with so much fear, trauma and loss. But today, we’re revisiting the earliest days of the pandemic and asking you, what do you remember?

We’ll hear from the Pandemic Journaling Project out of UConn, and from Marked By COVID. This is a survivors-led organization working to establish a permanent National COVID memorial.

What are your earliest memories of the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic?

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
