How we remember the COVID-19 pandemic

Five years ago today, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. Since then, there have been over a million COVID-19 deaths in the United States alone.

It can be challenging to recall a time with so much fear, trauma and loss. But today, we’re revisiting the earliest days of the pandemic and asking you, what do you remember?

We’ll hear from the Pandemic Journaling Project out of UConn, and from Marked By COVID. This is a survivors-led organization working to establish a permanent National COVID memorial.

What are your earliest memories of the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic?

GUESTS:



Kristin Urquiza: Co-founder of Marked By COVID

Co-founder of Marked By COVID Sarah Willen, PhD, MPH: Co-founder of the Pandemic Journaling Project and Professor of Anthropology at University of Connecticut