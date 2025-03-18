© 2025 Connecticut Public

Author Hernan Diaz explores the art of the western

By Catherine Shen,
Meg Dalton
Published March 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Where We Live Host Catherine Shen interviewing Hernan Diaz at the Westport Library during the WestportREADS event.
Decades ago, actors like Clint Eastwood and John Wayne made their names playing gun-slingers in movies set in the American West. But Westerns aren’t just a thing of the past and they’re not just on the big screen.

Today, we’ll spend the hour with Pulitzer Prize winning author Hernan Diaz and hear how he subverted the Western genre in his first novel In the Distance.

We spoke with him back in February at the Westport Library. His novel, was the 2025 selection for WestportREADS, an initiative to strengthen community through the shared experience of a book. He’ll also talk about the mythology of the American West, disorientation in his work, and the power of public libraries.

Find more about the WestportREADS series here.

GUEST:

Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
