Where We Live logo
Where We Live

President Trump’s dismantling of the Education Department, explained

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published March 31, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
FILE: People gather to protest against US President Donald Trump and his senior advisor Elon Musk after Trump has signed a presidential decree to abolish the US Department of Education in Washington, United States on March 21, 2025.
Fatih Aktas
/
Getty Images
FILE: People gather to protest against US President Donald Trump and his senior advisor Elon Musk after Trump has signed a presidential decree to abolish the US Department of Education in Washington, United States on March 21, 2025. It is announced that the department will be completely abolished and education will be handed over to the states.

President Trump has signed an executive order that will begin eliminating the Education Department.

And while most experts agree that it would require an act of Congress to scrap the department entirely, significant workforce reductions have already begun.

The White House says that these actions will save money and improve student test scores. But critics say that vulnerable students, rural communities, and teachers will be left in a lurch.

This hour, we're joined by former United States Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona. We'll explore what a future with no Education Department looks like for students and schools in Connecticut and beyond.

GUESTS:

Follow President Trump's efforts to dismantle the Department of Education.

Where We Live
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.<br/>
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
