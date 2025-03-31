President Trump’s dismantling of the Education Department, explained

President Trump has signed an executive order that will begin eliminating the Education Department.

And while most experts agree that it would require an act of Congress to scrap the department entirely, significant workforce reductions have already begun.

The White House says that these actions will save money and improve student test scores. But critics say that vulnerable students, rural communities, and teachers will be left in a lurch.

This hour, we're joined by former United States Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona. We'll explore what a future with no Education Department looks like for students and schools in Connecticut and beyond.

GUESTS:



Miguel Cardona : former United States Secretary of Education

: former United States Secretary of Education Christina Samuels : Deputy Managing Editor, The Hechinger Report

: Deputy Managing Editor, Jessika Harkay : Education reporter, CT Mirror

