Roman Catholicism in a moment of change: Could women (finally) have expanded roles?

This week begins the search for the next head of the Catholic Church known as the Conclave. Social media has been a buzz as Cardinals all over the world have gathered to begin this sacred ritual to elect the next Pope.

During his papacy, Pope Francis took stands on issues like immigration, war and environmental justice. Although he appointed women leaders in the Vatican office, he did not go so far as to allow women to serve as deacons, and priests.

As the Catholic church elects a new pope, some women are hoping for expanded roles under the next papacy. Today, we hear what that might look like.

What would you like to see from the next Pope?

GUESTS:

