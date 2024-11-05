© 2025 Connecticut Public

All Creatures Great and Small

Episode 2

Season 4 Episode 2 | 53m 05s

Siegfried has the bright idea of bringing in an experienced bookkeeper, Miss Harbottle, to bring method to their madness. James and Helen take inspiration from Siegfried’s ‘Carpe Diem’ approach and make a long-awaited decision.

Aired: 01/13/24 | Expires: 12/29/24
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 4
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 3
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 2
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 1
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6
When Richard Alderson needs some help, Helen returns to Heston Grange.
Episode: S4 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5
With the war feeling closer to home, James wants things in order and Carmody trained.
Episode: S4 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 4
Carmody is challenged with learning how to be a vet outside of his books.
Episode: S4 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 3
Busy and exhausted, James and Helen can’t get any time together.
Episode: S4 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 1
It's the spring of 1940 and change is on the horizon for everyone in Skeldale House.
Episode: S4 E1 | 53:05
Watch 52:45
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7
It’s Christmas at Skeldale and Siegfried has a big decision to make.
Episode: S3 E7 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6
As war comes in September 1939, everyone faces decisions small and large.
Episode: S3 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5
Mrs. Hall conquers demons from her past. While she is away, Tristan takes on the chores.
Episode: S3 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 4
TB testing mistakenly puts a prize cow in danger.
Episode: S3 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 3
Siegfried’s First World War experiences resurface as he struggles to save a racehorse.
Episode: S3 E3 | 53:05