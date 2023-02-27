Extras
It’s Christmas at Skeldale and Siegfried has a big decision to make.
As war comes in September 1939, everyone faces decisions small and large.
Mrs. Hall conquers demons from her past. While she is away, Tristan takes on the chores.
Siegfried’s First World War experiences resurface as he struggles to save a racehorse.
James and Helen enter married life, while James settles in as Siegfried’s partner.
James and Helen prepare to walk down the aisle, but will their wedding day go as planned?
James and Helen question their future together as Christmas approaches.
James must solve multiple emergencies. Siegfried, Tristan and Mrs. Hall also face hurdles.
James has old scores to settle. Tristan and Siegfried must acknowledge their differences.
Tristan works out how to make clients happy. James and Helen have a heart-to-heart.