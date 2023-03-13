© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
All Creatures Great and Small

Episode 6

Season 3 Episode 6 | 53m 05s

As war comes in September 1939, everyone faces decisions small and large. Romance beckons for Tristan and Mrs. Hall. TB plagues Helen’s farm.

Aired: 02/11/23 | Expires: 02/26/23
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 2:00
Grantchester
Season 8 Preview
Get ready for a dramatic new season, beginning Sunday, July 9 at 9/8c.
Preview: S8 | 2:00
Watch 0:30
Before We Die
Preview
Two mothers on opposite sides of the law battle to protect and avenge their sons.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Season 9 Preview
Nothing lasts forever...tune in for the final season, beginning Sunday, June 18 at 9/8c.
Preview: S9 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Trailer
Go behind the scenes to explore the end of the epic tale of the iconic Oxford detective.
Preview: S9 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:03
Endeavour
Scene
The cast and creators of the Morse universe look back on 35 years of Endeavour Morse.
Clip: S9 E4 | 2:03
Watch 2:00
Endeavour
What's Ahead in the Final Season
Get a refresher on where we left off in Season 8 plus what's ahead in Season 9!
Clip: S9 | 2:00
Watch 56:29
CUTLINE
Criminal Justice Reform w/ Fairfield University
A bipartisan discussion with former and current legislators on criminal justice reform.
Special: 56:29
Watch 52:45
Tom Jones
Episode 4
Tom’s letter to Lady Bellaston threatens his prospects with Sophia. A secret emerges.
Episode: S2023 E4 | 52:45
Watch 2:49
Tom Jones
Love Conquers All
"You and me and the world before us." Tom and Sophia's love truly did conquer all.
Clip: S2023 E4 | 2:49
Watch 0:30
Tom Jones
Episode 4 Preview
Tom’s letter to Lady Bellaston threatens his prospects with Sophia. A secret emerges.
Preview: S2023 E4 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 3
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 2
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 1
Watch 52:45
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7
It’s Christmas at Skeldale and Siegfried has a big decision to make.
Episode: S3 E7 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5
Mrs. Hall conquers demons from her past. While she is away, Tristan takes on the chores.
Episode: S3 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 4
TB testing mistakenly puts a prize cow in danger.
Episode: S3 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 3
Siegfried’s First World War experiences resurface as he struggles to save a racehorse.
Episode: S3 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 2
James and Helen enter married life, while James settles in as Siegfried’s partner.
Episode: S3 E2 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 1
James and Helen prepare to walk down the aisle, but will their wedding day go as planned?
Episode: S3 E1 | 53:05
Watch 55:50
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7
James and Helen question their future together as Christmas approaches.
Episode: S2 E7 | 55:50
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6
James must solve multiple emergencies. Siegfried, Tristan and Mrs. Hall also face hurdles.
Episode: S2 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5
James has old scores to settle. Tristan and Siegfried must acknowledge their differences.
Episode: S2 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 4
Tristan works out how to make clients happy. James and Helen have a heart-to-heart.
Episode: S2 E4 | 53:05