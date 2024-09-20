© 2024 Connecticut Public

American Experience

Ruthless: Monopoly's Secret History

Season 35 Episode 3 | 52m 17s

Monopoly is America’s favorite board game, a love letter to unbridled capitalism and our free market society. But behind the myth of the game’s creation is an untold tale of theft, obsession and corporate double-dealing.

Aired: 02/19/23 | Expires: 03/31/24
Watch 52:36
American Experience
The American Vice President
A look at the US vice presidency, from constitutional afterthought to position of political import.
Episode: S36 E6 | 52:36
Watch 1:53:04
American Experience
The Riot Report
When US inner cities erupted in violence in 1967, LBJ created a commission to investigate.
Episode: S36 E5 | 1:53:04
Watch 1:52:30
American Experience
Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal
The story of housewives who led a grassroots movement to galvanize the Superfund Bill.
Episode: S36 E4 | 1:52:30
Watch 52:54
American Experience
The Cancer Detectives
The untold story of the people who fought tirelessly to save women from cervical cancer.
Episode: S36 E3 | 52:54
Watch 1:52:39
American Experience
Fly with Me
The lively but neglected history of the women who changed the world while flying it.
Episode: S36 E2 | 1:52:39
Watch 52:32
American Experience
Nazi Town, USA
The story of the German American Bund, a pro-Nazi group active across the US in the 1930s.
Episode: S36 E1 | 52:32
Watch 51:27
American Experience
The War on Disco
Explore the culture war that erupted over the spectacular rise of disco music.
Episode: S35 E9 | 51:27
Watch 1:47:20
American Experience
The Harvest: Integrating Mississippi's Schools
The story of a Mississippi town’s effort to integrate its public schools in 1970.
Episode: S35 E8 | 1:47:20
Watch 1:52:38
American Experience
The Busing Battleground
Revisit 1970s Boston, when court-mandated school integration unleashed racial unrest.
Episode: S35 E7 | 1:52:38
Watch 1:36:51
American Experience
Casa Susanna
Casa Susanna was a refuge for transgender women and cross-dressing men in the 1950s-60s.
Episode: S35 E6 | 1:36:51