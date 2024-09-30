© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
American Experience

The Harvest: Integrating Mississippi's Schools

Season 35 Episode 8 | 1hr 47m 20s

Explore what happened when the small Mississippi town of Leland integrated its public schools in 1970. Told through the remembrances of students, teachers and parents, the film shows how the town – and America – were transformed.

Aired: 09/11/23 | Expires: 08/17/26
Corporate sponsorship for American Experience is provided by Liberty Mutual Insurance and Carlisle Companies. Major funding by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.
Extras
Watch 6:20
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Can we save Africa's Big Cats?
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
Special: 6:20
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of San Diego: America’s Wildest City
Experience San Diego, where dazzling biodiversity thrives amidst a transformed urban landscape.
Preview: S43 E3 | 0:30
Watch 47:13
Ridley
The Memory Jar, Part 2
Ridley intensifies his investigation to discover what happened to Tara Dunning.
Episode: S2 E8 | 47:13
Watch 6:31
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Why Are Africa's Big Cats Climbing Trees?
In the Okavango Delta, all three of these big cats are taking advantage of an aerial position.
Special: 6:31
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Dracula’s Hidden Kingdom
Discover the wildlife of Transylvania, a mysterious region hiding some of Europe’s last wilderness.
Preview: S43 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:57
Nature
Beetles Battle Over Mate
This stag beetle only has weeks to find a mate before he dies.
Clip: S43 E2 | 1:57
Watch 2:55
Nature
Meet the Bats of Dracula's Home
Transylvania is a wonderland for bats.
Clip: S43 E2 | 2:55
Watch 2:22
Nature
How Male Bears Attract Mates
Finding a mate is no easy task for this male bear.
Clip: S43 E2 | 2:22
Watch 49:08
Ridley
The Memory Jar, Part 1
Ridley investigates when Tara Dunning, beloved wife and mother, vanishes from her tranquil village.
Episode: S2 E7 | 49:08
Watch 4:30
Nature
NATURE - Season 43
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S43 | 4:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • American Experience Season 36
  • American Experience Season 35
  • American Experience Season 34
  • American Experience Season 33
  • American Experience Season 32
  • American Experience Season 31
  • American Experience Season 30
  • American Experience Season 29
  • American Experience Season 28
  • American Experience Season 27
  • American Experience Season 26
  • American Experience Season 25
  • American Experience Season 24
  • American Experience Season 23
  • American Experience Season 22
  • American Experience Season 21
  • American Experience Season 20
  • American Experience Season 19
  • American Experience Season 18
  • American Experience Season 17
  • American Experience Season 16
  • American Experience Season 15
  • American Experience Season 14
  • American Experience Season 13
  • American Experience Season 11
  • American Experience Season 10
  • American Experience Season 7
  • American Experience Season 6
  • American Experience Season 4
  • American Experience Season 3
Watch 52:36
American Experience
The American Vice President
A look at the US vice presidency, from constitutional afterthought to position of political import.
Episode: S36 E6 | 52:36
Watch 1:53:04
American Experience
The Riot Report
When US inner cities erupted in violence in 1967, LBJ created a commission to investigate.
Episode: S36 E5 | 1:53:04
Watch 1:52:30
American Experience
Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal
The story of housewives who led a grassroots movement to galvanize the Superfund Bill.
Episode: S36 E4 | 1:52:30
Watch 52:54
American Experience
The Cancer Detectives
The untold story of the people who fought tirelessly to save women from cervical cancer.
Episode: S36 E3 | 52:54
Watch 1:52:39
American Experience
Fly with Me
The lively but neglected history of the women who changed the world while flying it.
Episode: S36 E2 | 1:52:39
Watch 52:32
American Experience
Nazi Town, USA
The story of the German American Bund, a pro-Nazi group active across the US in the 1930s.
Episode: S36 E1 | 52:32
Watch 51:27
American Experience
The War on Disco
Explore the culture war that erupted over the spectacular rise of disco music.
Episode: S35 E9 | 51:27
Watch 1:52:38
American Experience
The Busing Battleground
Revisit 1970s Boston, when court-mandated school integration unleashed racial unrest.
Episode: S35 E7 | 1:52:38
Watch 1:36:51
American Experience
Casa Susanna
Casa Susanna was a refuge for transgender women and cross-dressing men in the 1950s-60s.
Episode: S35 E6 | 1:36:51
Watch 52:22
American Experience
The Sun Queen
Unsung scientist Mária Telkes dedicated her career to harnessing the power of the sun.
Episode: S35 E5 | 52:22