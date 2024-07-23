© 2024 Connecticut Public

America's Heartland

Episode 10

Season 15 Episode 10 | 26m 46s

Reporter Yolanda Vazquez takes us to meet a New York family finding success in raising crops without soil. Rob Stewart travels to Louisiana where one grocery store has a produce garden on the roof of its building. It’s science and not soil for researchers in Arizona creating food and fuel from algae. Travel to the waters off the coast of Maine where fishermen haul in a harvest of seaweed.

Aired: 04/22/20
Funding for America’s Heartland is provided by US Soy, Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education, Rural Development Partners, and a Specialty Crop Grant from the California Department of Food and Agriculture.
