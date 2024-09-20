© 2024 Connecticut Public

America's Heartland

Episode 8

Season 17 Episode 1708 | 26m 46s

Artichoke farmers reveal why you shouldn’t be intimidated by this thorny but delicious crop. Journey up steep terrain in San Diego County to see how farmers grow protea flowers for bouquets. Follow along as we cook up a sweet Caramel Apple Crisp. Meet Georgia farmers supplying “imperfect” produce to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

Aired: 06/30/23
Funding for America's Heartland is provided by US Soy, Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education, Rural Development Partners, and a Specialty Crop Grant from the California Department of Food and Agriculture.
Watch 26:46
America's Heartland
Episode 10
Meet a first-generation farmer inspired by childhood dishes, and visit a women-led farm.
Episode: S18 E1810 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Heartland
Episode 9
A farm offers free farm stands, and doctors prescribe fruits and vegetables to patients.
Episode: S18 E1809 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Heartland
Episode 8
A San Francisco farm inspires urban farming, and a husband-and-wife team grows flowers.
Episode: S18 E1808 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Heartland
Episode 7
A fruit farmer opens a restaurant, and farm workers launch their own farms.
Episode: S18 E1807 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Heartland
Episode 6
Black farmers collaborate on a farm project, and see how olives go from fruit to bottle.
Episode: S18 E1806 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Heartland
Episode 5
An orchard recovers from a fire, and a small farm focuses on culturally relevant foods.
Episode: S18 E1805 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Heartland
Episode 4
A school grows its own hydroponic lettuce, and a farmer meets demand for bagged salads.
Episode: S18 E1804 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Heartland
Episode 3
Refugees grow and sell their own food, and a farmer diversifies his crops.
Episode: S18 E1803 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Heartland
Episode 2
Visit a bustling pumpkin patch, and meet a farm laborer who started his own farm.
Episode: S18 E1802 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Heartland
Episode 1
A farmer grows dates in the desert, and two sisters take over their family’s orchard.
Episode: S18 E1801 | 26:46