America's Test Kitchen

Breakfast with a European Accent

Season 25 Episode 2520 | 28m 25s

Test Cook Keith Dresser makes host Julia Collin Davison decadent Liège Waffles. Jack challenges Julia and Bridget Lancaster to a tasting of Boxed Brownie Mix. Test Cook Erica Turner prepares Bridget Crêpes with Berries and Apricot Beurre Monté.

Aired: 09/20/24 | Expires: 05/16/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | WE WANT THE FUNK!
The dynamic story of funk music, from early roots to the explosion of '70s urban funk to influences.
Preview: S26 E15 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Free For All: The Public Library
The story of how public libraries came to be free and open for all Americans—and remain so.
Preview: S26 E16 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Changing Planet
Season 4 Preview
Dr. M. Sanjayan investigates the largest river restoration ever attempted in the United States.
Preview: S4 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Katavi: Africa's Fallen Paradise: Salvation
After the drought, the rains finally come. But can Katavi survive the flooding?
Preview: S43 E12 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 4 Preview
The sisters welcome a new postulant, Sister Catherine, to Nonnatus House.
Preview: S14 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Secrets of the Forest Preview
Follow scientists in a quest to understand how complex forest ecosystems can help cool our planet.
Preview: S52 E8 | 0:30
Watch 2:00
American Masters
Art Spiegelman: Disaster is My Muse
Explore the career of cartoonist Art Spiegelman and his award-winning graphic novel Maus.
Preview: S39 E3 | 2:00
Watch 1:24
American Masters
Art Spiegelman interpreted the Holocaust from a child’s perspective
Art Spiegelman’s “Li’l Pitcher” comic depicted the Holocaust from a child’s perspective.
Clip: S39 E3 | 1:24
Watch 1:57
American Masters
The double meaning behind Art Spiegelman’s “Maus”
“Maus” was about Art Spiegelman’s father’s experiences in the Holocaust and their relationship.
Clip: S39 E3 | 1:57
Watch 1:21
American Masters
Art Spiegelman wrote this comic about his family’s experiences on 9/11
Art Spiegelman later depicted the Twin Towers falling in his comic, “In the Shadow of No Towers.”
Clip: S39 E3 | 1:21
Watch 28:25
America's Test Kitchen
Pub-Style Favorites
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches, Steak Tips with Mushroom-Onion Gravy; review of sauté pans
Episode: S25 E2513 | 28:25
Watch 28:25
America's Test Kitchen
Bold and Beefy
Keith makes Keema Aloo, Dan makes Plov; review of handheld vacuum cleaners
Episode: S25 E2515 | 28:25
Watch 28:25
America's Test Kitchen
Pasta with Greens
Spinach Lasagna, Pasta e Piselli; preserved fruits; the science of pressure cooking
Episode: S25 E2514 | 28:25
Watch 28:25
America's Test Kitchen
Fish the French Way
Saumon aux Lentilles, Halibut à La Nage; reading expiration dates; science of colored salt
Episode: S25 E2512 | 28:25
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Pork and Apples
Spice-Rubbed Pork Roast en Cocotte, Double-Apple Bread Pudding; chocolate cake mixes
Episode: S25 E2501 | 27:55
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Everything but the Turkey
Green Bean Casserole, Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes, Fireside and New Englander Cocktails
Episode: S25 E2508 | 27:55
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Breakfast for a Crowd
Breakfast Taco Board, Deluxe Blueberry Pancakes; stand mixers review
Episode: S25 E2505 | 27:55
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Fall Bounty
Pot Roast with Root Vegetables, Salted Caramel Apple Pie; all about cooking with apples
Episode: S25 E2503 | 27:55
Watch 27:56
America's Test Kitchen
Easy Chicken Dinners
Skillet-Roasted Chicken Breasts, Braised Chicken Thighs with Fennel; vegan chicken nuggets
Episode: S25 E2506 | 27:56
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Chicken on the Grill
Peruvian Pollo a la Brasa, Malaysian Grilled Chicken Satay; countertop ice maker review
Episode: S25 E2502 | 27:55