© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
America's Test Kitchen

Unexpected Burgers

Season 25 Episode 2522 | 28m 25s

Test Cook Lan Lam makes host Julia Collin Davison Mushroom-Beef Blended Burgers. Tasting expert Jack Bishop guides Julia through a tasting of anchovies. Test Cook Antoinette Johnson and host Bridget Lancaster make an all-purpose Ground Turkey Mix for Turkey Patty Melts.

Aired: 09/20/24 | Expires: 09/19/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 2:00
Grantchester
Season 10 Preview
Grantchester Season 10 premieres Sunday, June 15, 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Preview: S10 | 2:00
Watch 9:52
Bugs That Rule the World
Dung Beetles Do One of the Dirtiest Jobs in the Animal Kingdom
On the plains of South Africa, an army of dung beetles recycle the dung of large mammals.
Clip: S1 E4 | 9:52
Watch 8:19
Bugs That Rule the World
The Longstanding Tradition of Beetle Battles in Thailand
Ummat Somjee goes to Thailand to observe the cultural tradition of fighting beetles.
Clip: S1 E4 | 8:19
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer's
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
Preview: S26 E17 | 0:30
Watch 10:07
Bugs That Rule the World
Searching for Praying Mantises in the Brazilian Amazon
Gavin Svenson heads to the Brazilian rainforest to sample the diversity of mantises.
Clip: S1 E3 | 10:07
Watch 7:04
Bugs That Rule the World
Dragonflies Are Masters of Flight That Start Life Underwater
Dragonfly expert Jessica Ware heads to Guyuna to sample dragonfly diversity.
Clip: S1 E3 | 7:04
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 8 Preview
Nancy’s wedding plans take a surprising turn. Sister Catherine takes her First Vows.
Preview: S14 E8 | 0:30
Watch 5:01
Great Performances
The Awkward Talkback from Yellow Face
David Henry Hwang (Daniel Dae Kim) brings Marcus G. (Ryan Eggold) to a talkback.
Clip: S52 E16 | 5:01
Watch 3:09
Great Performances
David Henry Hwang Calls His Father in "Yellow Face"
David Henry Hwang (Daniel Dae Kim) shares a phone call with his father.
Clip: S52 E16 | 3:09
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Ultimate Crash Test: Impact Preview
Forensic science is put to the test after the first-ever staged multi-vehicle pileup.
Preview: S52 E11 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 25
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 24
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 23
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 22
  • America's Test Kitchen From Cooks Illustrated
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 20
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 19
Watch 28:25
America's Test Kitchen
Fish the French Way
Saumon aux Lentilles, Halibut à La Nage; reading expiration dates; science of colored salt
Episode: S25 E2512 | 28:25
Watch 28:25
America's Test Kitchen
Pub-Style Favorites
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches, Steak Tips with Mushroom-Onion Gravy; review of sauté pans
Episode: S25 E2513 | 28:25
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Pork and Apples
Spice-Rubbed Pork Roast en Cocotte, Double-Apple Bread Pudding; chocolate cake mixes
Episode: S25 E2501 | 27:55
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Chicken on the Grill
Peruvian Pollo a la Brasa, Malaysian Grilled Chicken Satay; countertop ice maker review
Episode: S25 E2502 | 27:55
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Breakfast for a Crowd
Breakfast Taco Board, Deluxe Blueberry Pancakes; stand mixers review
Episode: S25 E2505 | 27:55
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Fall Bounty
Pot Roast with Root Vegetables, Salted Caramel Apple Pie; all about cooking with apples
Episode: S25 E2503 | 27:55
Watch 27:56
America's Test Kitchen
Easy Chicken Dinners
Skillet-Roasted Chicken Breasts, Braised Chicken Thighs with Fennel; vegan chicken nuggets
Episode: S25 E2506 | 27:56
Watch 27:56
America's Test Kitchen
Savory Pies
Julia makes Cast Iron Chicken Pot Pie, Joe makes Fisherman’s Pie; science of eggplant
Episode: S25 E2507 | 27:56
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Everything but the Turkey
Green Bean Casserole, Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes, Fireside and New Englander Cocktails
Episode: S25 E2508 | 27:55
Watch 27:56
America's Test Kitchen
The Noodle Show
Japchae (Korean Noodles with Vegetables and Beef), Beef Ho Fun; vinegar roundup
Episode: S25 E2504 | 27:56