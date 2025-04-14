Mediterranean Medley

Extras
Grantchester Season 10 premieres Sunday, June 15, 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
On the plains of South Africa, an army of dung beetles recycle the dung of large mammals.
Ummat Somjee goes to Thailand to observe the cultural tradition of fighting beetles.
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
Gavin Svenson heads to the Brazilian rainforest to sample the diversity of mantises.
Dragonfly expert Jessica Ware heads to Guyuna to sample dragonfly diversity.
Nancy’s wedding plans take a surprising turn. Sister Catherine takes her First Vows.
David Henry Hwang (Daniel Dae Kim) brings Marcus G. (Ryan Eggold) to a talkback.
David Henry Hwang (Daniel Dae Kim) shares a phone call with his father.
Sing along with Daniel Tiger as he sings about all the places you can find a potty.
Saumon aux Lentilles, Halibut à La Nage; reading expiration dates; science of colored salt
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches, Steak Tips with Mushroom-Onion Gravy; review of sauté pans
Spice-Rubbed Pork Roast en Cocotte, Double-Apple Bread Pudding; chocolate cake mixes
Peruvian Pollo a la Brasa, Malaysian Grilled Chicken Satay; countertop ice maker review
Breakfast Taco Board, Deluxe Blueberry Pancakes; stand mixers review
Pot Roast with Root Vegetables, Salted Caramel Apple Pie; all about cooking with apples
Skillet-Roasted Chicken Breasts, Braised Chicken Thighs with Fennel; vegan chicken nuggets
Julia makes Cast Iron Chicken Pot Pie, Joe makes Fisherman’s Pie; science of eggplant
Green Bean Casserole, Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes, Fireside and New Englander Cocktails
Japchae (Korean Noodles with Vegetables and Beef), Beef Ho Fun; vinegar roundup