Baltimore, Hour 1

Outside Baltimore, Maryland, host Mark L. Walberg and appraiser Wes Cowan visit the Ladew Topiary Gardens, searching for unusual cast-iron garden decor. Highlights include: an elegant rock crystal watch; an angelfish pin Mark Twain bestowed on a member of his "Aquarium" group of young female apprentices; and a collection of four rare American Indian artifacts valued at $130,000 to $200,000.