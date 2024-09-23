Boise, Hour 3

In Boise, Idaho, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW host Mark L. Walberg joins appraiser Colleene Fesko at the Boise Art Museum to learn about the works of outsider artist James Castle. Highlights include: a rare Babe Ruth Candy Club membership card, ca. 1926, as well as a ruby and diamond necklace, ca. 1920, valued $80,000 to $100,000.