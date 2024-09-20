© 2024 Connecticut Public

Antiques Roadshow

Vintage San Francisco

Season 22 Episode 25 | 52m 26s

Is all that glitters still gold in the Golden Gate City? Discover how standout San Francisco appraisals from 2003 have held up in the market, including an Asscher-cut diamond ring, a Maynard Dixon painting, and a San Francisco Seals-signed baseball.

Aired: 08/05/18 | Expires: 10/24/22
Watch 9:53
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci’s Scientific Experiments
Leonardo da Vinci becomes more of a scientist with age and performs experiments to test theories.
Clip: S1 E2 | 9:53
Watch 10:09
Leonardo da Vinci
Michelangelo, Leonardo da Vinci and The Battle of Anghiari
Leonardo da Vinci’s The Battle of Anghiari commission pits him against his rival, Michelangelo.
Clip: S1 E2 | 10:09
Watch 7:22
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci Investigates the Human Body
Leonardo da Vinci’s study of human anatomy combine scientific exploration with expert artistry.
Clip: S1 E2 | 7:22
Watch 7:45
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci's The Virgin and Child with Saint Anne
Da Vinci’s The Virgin and Child with Saint Anne showcases his scientific and artistic knowledge.
Clip: S1 E2 | 7:45
Watch 8:20
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci and The Mona Lisa
Leonardo da Vinci spends 14 years working on The Mona Lisa, the culmination of all his knowledge.
Clip: S1 E2 | 8:20
Watch 0:20
Leonardo da Vinci
Teaser Trailer
Leonardo da Vinci explores one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds. Premieres Nov. 18.
Preview: 0:20
Watch 1:10
Leonardo da Vinci
Official Trailer
Explore one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds.
Preview: 1:10
Watch 8:00
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci’s Notebooks
Leonardo da Vinci’s notebooks provide unique insight into his mind, knowledge and discoveries.
Clip: S1 E1 | 8:00
Watch 12:08
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper
In the early 1490s, Leonardo da Vinci tackled his most ambitious work yet – The Last Supper.
Clip: S1 E1 | 12:08
Watch 6:37
Leonardo da Vinci
How Leonardo da Vinci Created Narratives in His Paintings
Leonardo da Vinci paints The Virgin on the Rocks and the portrait Lady with an Ermine.
Clip: S1 E1 | 6:37
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 28
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 27
  • Season 26
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 25
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 24
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 23
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 22
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 21
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 20
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 19
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 18
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 17
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 16
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 15
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 14
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 13
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 12
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 11
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 10
Watch 52:29
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Finds 3
Revisit some remarkable ROADSHOW finds whose stories didn’t stop even after we yelled cut!
Episode: S28 E24 | 52:29
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Celebrating Native American Heritage
Celebrate incredible art and artifacts from Indigenous creators and history makers.
Episode: S28 E23 | 52:26
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage Madison 2024, Hour 2
Roadshow revisits one-of-a-kind Wisconsin wonders including one worth $77,000 to $123,000!
Episode: S28 E21 | 52:25
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage Madison 2024, Hour 1
Learn how the antiques market has evolved since 2008. One find is now up to $150,000!
Episode: S28 E20 | 52:25
Watch 52:23
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage Denver 2024, Hour 2
Discover dazzling Denver treasures and guess which have soared since 2008!
Episode: S28 E19 | 52:23
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage Denver 2024, Hour 1
Discover updated Denver delights from ROADSHOW's 2009 visit! One is now up to $150,000!
Episode: S28 E18 | 52:25
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage Atlantic City, Hour 2
Revisit Atlantic City treasures 15 years after ROADSHOW’s stop, including a $150,000 find!
Episode: S28 E17 | 52:24
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage Atlantic City, Hour 1
2009 Atlantic City finds reevaluated in today’s market, one is updated to $150K-$250K!
Episode: S28 E16 | 52:24
Watch 52:28
Antiques Roadshow
I Was There
Hear ROADSHOW guests’ stories and see some incredible mementos from their experiences!
Episode: S28 E22 | 52:28
Watch 52:58
Antiques Roadshow
Albuquerque, NM, Hour 1
A Woodstock collection, a wedding gown, and a Jane Peterson oil. Which is worth $300,000?
Episode: S19 E19 | 52:58