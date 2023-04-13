© 2023 Connecticut Public

Astrid

Irezume

Season 2 Episode 2 | 52m 56s

A Japanese gallery owner is found dead. Astrid and Raphaelle will have to work with the Yakuza to find out what happened.

Aired: 04/19/23
Watch 49:34
Astrid
The Starling
A lawyer is killed in front of twelve witnesses who won’t--or can’t--help the police.
Episode: S2 E1 | 49:34
Watch 56:21
Astrid
In Custody
A woman accused of murder takes hostages at the criminal documentation department.
Episode: S2 E8 | 56:21
Watch 56:01
Astrid
Golem
A crime scene suggests that the mythical clay creature, the Golem, is behind the murder.
Episode: S2 E6 | 56:01
Watch 51:26
Astrid
Circe
A hastily burnt body is found in the woods as part of a pagan ritual.
Episode: S2 E5 | 51:26
Watch 52:04
Astrid
Fermata
The investigators find themselves on the trail of a musical murderer.
Episode: S2 E4 | 52:04
Watch 48:28
Astrid
Fermi Paradox
A man is killed in an ultra-secure factory and the main suspect has inexplicably escaped.
Episode: S2 E3 | 48:28
Watch 57:47
Astrid
The Book
An auction ends mysteriously when the auctioneer becomes delirious and dies.
Episode: S2 E7 | 57:47
Watch 56:53
Astrid
The Man Who Never Was
The duo ends up confronting the leader of an eco-terrorist group.
Episode: S1 E7 | 56:53
Watch 53:44
Astrid
Invisible
A woman is murdered, but the main suspect was in prison at the time of the events.
Episode: S1 E9 | 53:44
Watch 55:17
Astrid
The Dead and Company
After the president of an autistic association dies mysteriously, a new corpse is found.
Episode: S1 E8 | 55:17