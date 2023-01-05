Extras
Get ready for a dramatic new season, beginning Sunday, July 9 at 9/8c.
Two mothers on opposite sides of the law battle to protect and avenge their sons.
Nothing lasts forever...tune in for the final season, beginning Sunday, June 18 at 9/8c.
Get a refresher on where we left off in Season 8 plus what's ahead in Season 9!
"You and me and the world before us." Tom and Sophia's love truly did conquer all.
Tom’s letter to Lady Bellaston threatens his prospects with Sophia. A secret emerges.
After reuniting with her grandfather, Sophia has an announcement to make.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Before We Die Season 2
-
Before We Die Season 1
Hannah and Billy pursue their own investigation while Dubravka is pressured by her nephew.
Hannah takes justice into her own hands. Hannah and Billy make a breakthrough.
Hannah and Billy try to protect Christian when they discover Bianca was sent home.
Dubravka’s daughter is sent home and punished. Hannah and Billy uncover the leak.
Hannah tries to rescue Bianca and finds herself in a deadly standoff with Dubravka.
The police face an unpleasant surprise. Hannah sets up a showdown.
Hannah and Billy know how the drugs will be smuggled in but they don’t know when or where.
Bianca figures out what has really happened to Stefan and makes a proposal to Christian.
Hannah and partner Billy Murdoch investigate the Mimica family.
DI Hannah Laing launches an manhunt for Sean Hardacre.