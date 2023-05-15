© 2023 Connecticut Public

Before We Die

Episode 5

Season 2 Episode 5 | 46m 43s

Billy is alive, but for how long? Hannah uses Billy’s tracker to find him. Dubravka worries that all the police attention has made her a liability so she decides to hand the business over to Goran and focus on her future grandchild. Hannah concentrates on rescuing Bianca which leads to a deadly standoff between the two matriarchs.

Aired: 04/09/23 | Expires: 08/03/23
Funding for Before We Die is provided by Viking.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Before We Die Season 2
  • Before We Die Season 1
Watch 46:38
Before We Die
Episode 1
Hannah and Billy pursue their own investigation while Dubravka is pressured by her nephew.
Episode: S2 E1 | 46:38
Watch 46:24
Before We Die
Episode 4
Hannah takes justice into her own hands. Hannah and Billy make a breakthrough.
Episode: S2 E4 | 46:24
Watch 46:42
Before We Die
Episode 3
Hannah and Billy try to protect Christian when they discover Bianca was sent home.
Episode: S2 E3 | 46:42
Watch 46:09
Before We Die
Episode 2
Dubravka’s daughter is sent home and punished. Hannah and Billy uncover the leak.
Episode: S2 E2 | 46:09
Watch 47:06
Before We Die
Episode 6
The police face an unpleasant surprise. Hannah sets up a showdown.
Episode: S1 E6 | 47:06
Watch 44:28
Before We Die
Episode 5
Hannah and Billy know how the drugs will be smuggled in but they don’t know when or where.
Episode: S1 E5 | 44:28
Watch 46:55
Before We Die
Episode 4
Bianca figures out what has really happened to Stefan and makes a proposal to Christian.
Episode: S1 E4 | 46:55
Watch 46:56
Before We Die
Episode 3
Stefan tells Davor that Christian is talking to the police. Will Christian's story work?
Episode: S1 E3 | 46:56
Watch 46:48
Before We Die
Episode 2
Hannah and partner Billy Murdoch investigate the Mimica family.
Episode: S1 E2 | 46:48
Watch 47:34
Before We Die
Episode 1
DI Hannah Laing launches an manhunt for Sean Hardacre.
Episode: S1 E1 | 47:34