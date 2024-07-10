© 2024 Connecticut Public

Beyond the Bolex

Beyond the Bolex

Season 1 Episode 1 | 56m 19s

A young filmmaker discovers a treasure trove of family artifacts and unravels mysteries surrounding her visionary great-grandfather. Though buffeted by war and personal struggles, he created a ground-breaking invention that helped launch the careers of filmmakers like Steven Spielberg and Peter Jackson. His epic story of ingenuity, determination and love is told here for the first time.

Aired: 07/27/24 | Expires: 08/27/24
