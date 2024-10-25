Extras
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Interwoven stories cover life in the city of Dallas, Texas.
Digital artists gaining global fame after embracing NFTs face a reckoning as it crashes around them.
After 13 years, a Lakota man returns to his reservation to reconnect with his family and culture.
Lucy Worsley and Professor Janice Allan discuss the shift in Arthur's writing.
Arthur turns his attention to devising a new Holmes story set just before the war: "His Last Bow."
Sherlock Holmes is back from the dead! How did the fictional sleuth survive the Reichenbach Fall?
Does Arthur’s science stand up to scrutiny when trialed and tested?
Mysterious bodies are found under one of the world’s most famous cathedrals.
Miss Higgins receives an unexpected visitor, and Poplar votes for its Mother of the Year.
Joyce receives an unexpected visitor and a teenage mother reveals a disturbing truth.
The pupil midwives prepare for their final exams; two young brothers are found abandoned.
It’s summertime, and a young mother goes into labor amid Violet's first event as mayor.
An urgent phone call received by anxious Trixie leads to dire consequences for a patient.
The team is thrown into turmoil when a newborn is diagnosed with bilateral hip dysplasia.
Shelagh and Joyce assist a heavily pregnant woman whose new flat is infested with mold.
Two weeks before Christmas, delicate situations cause uncertainty for the midwifes.
The wedding day arrives, but a horrific car crash turns into a race against time.
Preparations for the big wedding are underway; Nancy visits a homeless family.