Best Roasted Chicken

Learn how to amp up your roasted chicken. Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges starts off with Spice-Rubbed Roasted Chicken with Green-Herb Chutney— a simple puree of herbs and aromatics. Then, Milk Street Cook Erika Bruce makes elegant Skillet-Roasted Chicken with Bread Salad, and Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark prepares fragrant Five-Spice Roasted Chicken.