Favorite Italian Classics

The food of Naples stars in this episode. We begin with Christopher Kimball and Milk Street Cook Rose Hattabaugh assembling No-Fry Neapolitan Eggplant Parmesan, a lighter version of the original that skips the breading. Milk Street Cook Matthew Card follows by preparing simple Broccoli Rabe and Sausage, and Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges making Italian comfort food, Pasta and Potatoes.