We take a trip to South Korea to learn their sweet and spicy version of KFC and more. Back in the kitchen, Christopher Kimball and Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges prepare dakgangjeong: crisp, well-seasoned Korean Fried Chicken. Next, Milk Street Cook Wes Martin makes ultratender Beef Bulgogi. To finish, Milk Street Cook Rosemary Gill assembles Kimchi Fried Rice, an umami-packed dish.