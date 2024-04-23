LA's Best Tacos

This episode, Christopher Kimball travels to Los Angeles to explore its robust taco scene. Back in the kitchen, Chris shows us how to make Fried Shrimp Tacos with Salsa Roja and Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark prepares Beef Chili Colorado Tacos. Finally, Milk Street Cook Sam Fore cooks Oaxacan-Style Vegetables in Chili-Garlic Sauce, a perfect side dish or main.