Loaf Cakes: Chocolate, Plum and Lemon

London-based baker Claire Ptak teaches us her favorite loaf cakes! First up is a quick Double-Chocolate Loaf cake that boasts a remarkably deep color, rich flavor and a velvety crumb. Next, Lemon and Caraway Butter Cake, an elegant, bright, old-fashioned British teacake. Last but not least, Upside-Down Cardamom-Spiced Plum Cake featuring a caramel-y layer of sliced fruit and a buttery cake.