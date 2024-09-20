London: New Indian Food

Travel to London to explore Indian flavors. Christopher Kimball makes deeply complex, Salan-style Hyderabadi Chicken Curry. Next, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges demonstrates Indian-Spiced Smashed Potatoes, crisp on the outside, dense and creamy on the inside. Finally, Chris and Milk Street Cook Wes Martin prepare Masala-Spiced French Fries, the perfect fries at home with a South Asian twist.