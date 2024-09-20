Miso: The Magic Ingredient

This episode showcases a powerhouse ingredient—miso! Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges prepares a Pan-Seared Steak with Smoky Miso Butter and Watercress Salad. Next, Milk Street Cook Rayna Jhaveri makes Sautéed Corn with Miso, Butter and Scallions, the perfect savory-sweet side. To finish, Christopher Kimball and Milk Street Cook Erika Bruce bake delightfully complex Peanut Butter-Miso Cookies.