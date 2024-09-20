One-Dish Skillet Dinners

This episode is all about one-pan meals! To start, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges whips up Spanish Baked Rice with Chickpeas, Potatoes and Chorizo. Then, Milk Street Cook Rose Hattabaugh makes Salt and Pepper Pork Chops with Spicy Scallions, seasoned with Sichuan pepper, black pepper and cayenne. Finally, Milk Street Cook Sam Fore prepares Three-Cheese Pasta in a Skillet with a velvety sauce.