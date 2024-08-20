Parisian Sweets

Christopher Kimball heads back to Paris to satiate his sweet tooth with two show-stopping recipes, one of which has Chris the most excited he's ever been about a dessert! First up is Parisian Flan, where we harness the science of cornstarch to make a pastry cream filling with a double dose of vanilla. Then, Rose Hattabaugh makes Babas Au Rum, a French dessert flavored with candied orange and rum.