Rome: Spaghetti, Gnocchi and Cloud Bread

From Rome to Naples, we bring the cooking of Italy to our kitchen! Christopher Kimball and Milk Street Cook Rose Hattabaugh start us off with Roman Cloud Bread with Mixed Greens and Fennel Salad. Then, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges shows off Spaghetti with Prosciutto, Parmesan and Peas and Milk Street Cook Rosemary Gill makes super simple Gnocchi di Farina with Pancetta and Garlic.