The Middle Eastern Kitchen

In this episode, we look to the flavors of the Middle East. Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark prepares Hummus Fatteh, a mix of creamy and crunchy textures with earthy flavors. Then, Milk Street Cook Josh Mamaclay makes Green Shakshuka with leeks, spinach and peas. To finish, Christopher Kimball makes a Chicken Shawarma that uses the intense heat of the broiler to char chicken thighs and onion slices.