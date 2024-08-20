Thai Takeout

Milk Street travels to the street markets of Bangkok to learn Thai classics. J.M. Hirsch and Christopher Kimball begin with Thai-Style Coconut and Chicken Soup, using homemade coconut milk as the soup’s base. Then, Rosemary Gill reveals the art of Hot and Sour Soup with Chicken and Mushrooms, and Bianca Borges shares the technique for making perfect Thai Salad Rolls with Green Chili Dipping Sauce.