The Spice Kitchen

Milk Street takes a deep dive into the spice cabinet! Rosemary Gill starts off with a lesson on Spice Blends 101. Wes Martin uses an Egyptian seasoning to prepare Dukkah-Crusted Chicken Cutlets with Carrot-Cashew Salad. Christopher Kimball makes a pot of Berbere-Spiced Red Lentils, and Rosemary returns to whip up a tray of Butter Roasted Carrots with Za'atar and Pomegranate Molasses.