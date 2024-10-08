© 2024 Connecticut Public

Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television

The Spice Kitchen

Season 8 Episode 807 | 26m 27s

Milk Street takes a deep dive into the spice cabinet! Rosemary Gill starts off with a lesson on Spice Blends 101. Wes Martin uses an Egyptian seasoning to prepare Dukkah-Crusted Chicken Cutlets with Carrot-Cashew Salad. Christopher Kimball makes a pot of Berbere-Spiced Red Lentils, and Rosemary returns to whip up a tray of Butter Roasted Carrots with Za'atar and Pomegranate Molasses.

Aired: 09/09/24 | Expires: 12/20/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:13
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Milk Street Thanksgiving
Milk Street celebrates Thanksgiving with fresh takes on turkey, potatoes and pie.
Episode: S8 E809 | 26:13
Watch 27:25
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Italy’s Forgotten Pastas
Milk Street learns lesser-known pasta recipes that are anything but forgettable.
Episode: S8 E808 | 27:25
Watch 27:45
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
New Bistro Classics
Christopher Kimball searches Paris for modern takes on classic French recipes.
Episode: S8 E801 | 27:45
Watch 27:19
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Blender Cakes
Learn how to bake three show-stopping cakes that all utilize a blender to make the batter.
Episode: S8 E805 | 27:19
Watch 25:54
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
In Search of Cacio e Pepe
Milk Street heads to Italy to search for the perfect cacio e pepe recipe.
Episode: S8 E804 | 25:54
Watch 27:35
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Mexico’s Riviera
Christopher Kimball visits the Pacific Coast of Mexico to learn all about Mexican seafood.
Episode: S8 E802 | 27:35
Watch 27:17
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Real Chicken Kyiv
Milk Street travels to Ukraine to learn the history of chicken Kyiv and borsch.
Episode: S8 E806 | 27:17
Watch 25:51
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Vegetables for Meat Lovers
The Milk Street Team shows how vegetables can take center stage of any meal.
Episode: S8 E803 | 25:51
Watch 27:04
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
New Potatoes
From mashed to roasted, Milk Street offers new ways to prepare potatoes.
Episode: S8 E811 | 27:04
Watch 27:14
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Thai Takeout
Milk Street travels to Bangkok to learn three classic Thai takeout recipes.
Episode: S8 E813 | 27:14