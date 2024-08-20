The Weekend Baker

Milk Street takes "project baking" to new and exciting heights. First, Christopher Kimball makes Kolaches, Czech-American breakfast treats filled with cream cheese and jam. Rose Hattabaugh bakes Chocolate and Tahini Babka, a creative twist on the braided bread. Plus, Wes Martin shares the secret to proofing your dough in a cold kitchen and Rosemary Gill offers a lesson on Yeast 101.