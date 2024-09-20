A Jordanian Supper

We travel to Jordan to learn some classic regional dishes. Back at Milk Street, Christopher Kimball makes Chicken Fatteh which layers crispy pita, basmati rice pilaf, a creamy yogurt-tahini sauce and shredded chicken. Then, Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark demonstrates Jordanian Bedouin Flatbread, a rustic loaf and Milk Street Cook Sam Fore prepares Eggplant-Tahini Dip, similar to baba ghanoush.