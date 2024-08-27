Bread, Cheese, and Meat Can’t Be Beat

Extras
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
FRONTLINE examines the rise of Xi Jinping, his vision for China and the global implications.
Trailer for Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough's film The Body Politic.
Sheri shares easy and delicious holiday recipes that will be a hit at your next seasonal gathering.
Sheri puts a twist on muhammara, a Middle Eastern dip with aromatic spices and tangy pomegranate.
Humans are born to roam. See how engineers are inventing new ways to explore and extend our range.
Witness Sir David’s love of fossils as a young boy transform into a passion for the natural world.
Leonardo da Vinci becomes more of a scientist with age and performs experiments to test theories.
Leonardo da Vinci’s The Battle of Anghiari commission pits him against his rival, Michelangelo.
Da Vinci’s The Virgin and Child with Saint Anne showcases his scientific and artistic knowledge.
Kombdi, Jira Ghalun (Cumin-Scented Chicken), Hot-Honey Chicken; tasting of honey
Cider-Braised Turkey, Grilled Sweet Potatoes with Maple Chile Crisp; visit to Minneapolis
Vegetarian Chili, Jalepeño-Cheddar Scones; tasting of Kansas-City Style Barbecue Sauce
Brunch Burgers, Browned Butter Chocolate Chunk Muffins; review of cooking sprays
Seattle Chicken Teriyaki, Miso Black Cod; a visit to Seattle; the story of Chef Nobu
Quesabirria Tacos, Sopa Seca; a visit to Tucson; history of Birria in the United States
North Carolina Barbecue Pork, Lemonade with Honey; our recommended Fire Pits for Cooking
Smoked Prime Rib, Torn Potato Salad with Toasted Garlic and Herb Dressing; Grill Gloves
S'Mores Pie, M&M Cookies; our recommended Rolling Pins
Slow-Roasted Medium-Rare Beef Short Ribs, Twice-Baked Potatoes with Bacon & Cheddar Cheese