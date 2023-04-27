The All-Animal Recycled Band/The Times of Sand

Extras
A family turns to science in their struggle to rediscover a history obscured by slavery.
During the big casino gala, an act of masculine bravado threatens the Hotel’s future.
Bella, Lucian, and others partake in the folly and thrills of the casino’s grand opening.
The story of the American Mural Project, the world’s largest indoor collaborative mural.
Follow the quest to create a lifesaving malaria vaccine.
Annika’s family vacation is interrupted as she and the team must investigate a death.
Bella schemes to thwart Cecil’s plans to wrestle control of the Hotel away from her.
The inside story of China’s meteoric rise to the forefront of global innovation.
George worries his fall camping trip may be canceled!/George visits the Botanical Garden!
The Man with the Yellow Hat and friends are on a Hawaiian vacation!
George wants to do something special for Leap Year./ George volunteers to be an understudy
George helps his friends sell delicious bars./George visits an elephant sanctuary!
George gets creative with homemade slime!/ George learns about balance on a seesaw.
George volunteers to watch 5 cute puppies!/ George wants to give Gnocchi the perfect day.
George gets locked out of the apartment!/ George makes some new outdoor discoveries.
George and The Man with the Yellow Hat have some adventures at the Renaissance Faire!
George tries to recreate country fall in the city./George learns about mold.
George learns all about his shadow./George celebrates Founders Day in the country.