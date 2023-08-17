© 2023 Connecticut Public

Curious George

Up, Up and Away/Skunked

Season 2 Episode 1 | 23m 31s

George discovers that it takes a tether, a basket, and a heap of hot air for a balloon to score a successful lift-off. As Mrs. Renkins demonstrates how a hot-air balloon works, George and Bill bound into the basket and they soon find themselves accidentally airborne - alone! / George meets a skunk in the country. When they get back to the city, George discovers that the skunk came with them!

Aired: 09/02/07 | Expires: 09/15/23
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Leaf It to George / Cutting Hedge Technology
George worries his fall camping trip may be canceled!/George visits the Botanical Garden!
Episode: S15 E6 | 23:33
Watch 23:27
Curious George
Hawai'i
The Man with the Yellow Hat and friends are on a Hawaiian vacation!
Episode: S15 E8 | 23:27
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Bonus Day/Understudy George
George wants to do something special for Leap Year./ George volunteers to be an understudy
Episode: S15 E7 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Count on George to Deliver / The Baby Elephant
George helps his friends sell delicious bars./George visits an elephant sanctuary!
Episode: S15 E5 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Locked Out/Bark Suit!
George gets locked out of the apartment!/ George makes some new outdoor discoveries.
Episode: S15 E4 | 23:33
Watch 23:27
Curious George
A Knight to Remember
George and The Man with the Yellow Hat have some adventures at the Renaissance Faire!
Episode: S15 E3 | 23:27
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Curious George and the Lost Puppy/Gnocchi's Purr-fect Day
George volunteers to watch 5 cute puppies!/ George wants to give Gnocchi the perfect day.
Episode: S15 E2 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
George Gets Slimed/Seesaw Saturday
George gets creative with homemade slime!/ George learns about balance on a seesaw.
Episode: S15 E1 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Hundley's Truffle Trouble/George's Flying Disc Debacle
George is fascinated by Bill's flying disc. / Hundley eats the wrong truffles.
Episode: S14 E15 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
George's Geode Jamboree/The Man with the Yellow Hair
George starts a rock collection. / George stumbles into a barber shop!
Episode: S14 E13 | 23:33